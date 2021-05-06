Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 15 return date for Ellen Pompeo, cast







Are you interested in learning the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 15 return date? Following tonight’s new episode, it makes sense to want a little bit more…

Rest assured, you are going to be getting more of the medical drama, but probably not as fast as a lot of people out there would want it! Unfortunately, there is no new installment set to air on ABC next week and instead, you will be waiting until Thursday, May 20 to see what’s next. Why is that? It’s a curious choice, given that this represents the network skipping a valuable week of the key sweeps period.

Unfortunately, we can’t even sit here and share a TON of details as for what’s coming up next, as there is no official synopsis currently available. Is this because the network is trying to shield you from what happens tonight? There’s a definite possibility of that, as we’ve seen them be hush-hush about certain episodes before for that very reason.

In general, the plan at present seems to be for there to be three more Grey’s Anatomy episodes before the season comes to a close in June. It’s a later finale date than what we’re used to, but there is a pretty simple reason for that: The global health crisis. It pushed back the start of production a good bit, and clearly, the writers still have a little bit of story left to tell.

We wish we could tell you that we know a season 18 is coming at this point, but we don’t. Let’s cross our fingers and hope for something more on that subject soon!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 15?

