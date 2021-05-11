





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are looking to get an answer to that question, have no fear! We’ll address that in this piece, but also look to what could be an exciting episode entitled “Unseen Improvements.”

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and celebrate the fact that there is a new installment coming up shortly! Season 18 episode 14 is the second of four episodes that are airing consecutively throughout the month of May. The goal here is to end the season in the most epic way possible, and we have a feeling that tonight’s episode will hit people RIGHT in the feels. We’ve got a big story for Gibbs, after all, and then also the return of Phineas!

If you do want to get a few more details all about what you can expect to see, we suggest that you check out the full synopsis below…

“Unseen Improvements” – NCIS tracks a stolen laptop to the uncle of a young boy, Phineas (Jack Fisher), Gibbs’ former neighbor, on NCIS, Tuesday, May 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Just in case that isn’t enough of a tease for you, why not also watch the new sneak peek? If you look below, you can see a scene where Nick Torres is subject to a TON of questions from Palmer about his relationship with Bishop. We’ve been waiting for the writers to confirm something on Ellick forever … so could this be the episode? There’s at least a reason to have a little hope right now.

What are you hoping to see the most on NCIS season 18 episode 14?

