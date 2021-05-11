NCIS season 18 episode 14 sneak peek: Is Gibbs worried about Phineas?







NCIS season 18 episode 14 is coming to CBS tonight, and there are a few different things to be excited about right now! What’s one of the most interesting ones? Think in terms of Phineas finding his way back into Gibbs’ world.

The last we saw Jack Fisher’s character, he was being sent to his new home after everything that went down with his mom being Sahar. It’s one of the last remnants of Ziva’s return to the show, which of course we still miss. (Fingers crossed that Cote de Pablo comes back at some point in the future!)

Want to get some more NCIS video coverage? Then check out our most-recent episode review below! We will have another one coming later tonight, so be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

The sneak peek below doesn’t actually feature Phineas; instead, it features Gibbs hearing some potentially bad news about him. After McGee calls him with what looks to be some ominous news, Gibbs ends up calling Phineas’ number. When a Sheriff answers, we imagine that he ends up assuming the worst. Was he kidnapped? The only thing that the Sheriff notes is that there was an “accident” of some sort.

One of the things we most know about Mark Harmon’s character is simply this: He fights for those he loves. He cares a lot about Phineas (he has him listed as “little buddy” in his phone book) and with that, he’ll do whatever he can to ensure that he’s okay. The fact that Phineas is present in the photo above signals that he’s okay. In that department, you don’t have anything to worry about … but we figure that there are some other potential concerns.

Related – Check out more NCIS coverage, including another sneak peek for what’s ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also stick around for some other insight. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







