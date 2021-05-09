When Calls the Heart season 8 finale spoilers: The love-triangle conclusion







Tonight on the Hallmark Channel you’re going to finally see the When Calls the Heart season 8 finale, and we’ve got an even larger sense now of the intention.

Speaking via TV Insider, star Erin Krakow notes that the conclusion to the love-triangle story will be “satisfying and romantic,” even if it’s not currently clear who Elizabeth will choose between Nathan and Lucas.

One of the creative challenges with this triangle has been, from the start, the polarizing nature of it. It’s pretty clear that not everyone will be happy with the end result here, mostly because it’s impossible. Some people have been Team Lucas from the start, whereas plenty of others are Team Nathan. What the writers have to figure out here is how to handle this story with grace from all points of view. That means giving whoever is not picked a satisfying story of their own. No one wants to see a heartbroken Lucas or Nathan wandering around and moping for the rest of the show. We want to see them happy and, by and large, doing their best to move forward.

With that being said, we do also hope that season 9 offers up a chance for Elizabeth and whoever she chooses to start to figure out what their life will look like. There will be romance, sure, but also probably struggle. They’ll have to get accustomed to what life in Hope Valley looks like for the two of them and how they marry their lives. That’s without even think about the idea of marriage for themselves.

We hope that there is no romantic cliffhanger at the end of this finale — haven’t we waited long enough? Of course, if the show wants to create a cliffhanger somewhere else, we’re more than fine with that at this point.

Related – Be sure to get a sneak preview for what’s coming in the When Calls the Heart

What do you want to see when it comes to the When Calls the Heart season 8 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some other news on the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







