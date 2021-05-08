When Calls the Heart season 8 finale video: Elizabeth removes her ring







It is no secret at this point that the When Calls the Heart season 8 finale is going to mark a pivotal moment in Elizabeth’s life. “The Kiss” will represent her working to move forward.

But who will she be moving forward with? That’s the big mystery that is still dangling out there, and the sneak peek below for the finale doesn’t do a lot to answer that. In this video, though, you do see a very important step as Elizabeth removes her wedding ring. She looks at the front page of her latest book, remembers her time with Jack, and then makes the symbolic gesture to signal that she is ready to take the next step.

We know that there are a lot of people who are taking the book’s presence in this scene as evidence that she is choosing Lucas, but we don’t really think about it that way. We see this more as Elizabeth making this choice out of acknowledgment of where she is in life. Her top priority is being a mother to Baby Jack, but she also understands the need for her own happiness as well. Whoever she chooses should be an extension of the life that she already has, and we’re sure that one of the things she’s considering is who is the right fit for her family.

Luckily, the wait is almost over! We’re very-much keen to learn whether Nathan or Lucas will be with Elizabeth long-term, but also to see how the other person handles the heartbreak. We want to see them happy, no matter what! The last thing we want is for them to skip town and we never see or hear from them again. (There still is no official season 9 order, but we’re optimistic that it is going to happen.)

