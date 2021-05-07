When Calls the Heart season 8 finale spoilers: Erin Krakow sets the stage







In just a matter of two days’ time, the When Calls the Heart season 8 finale is going to arrive! So what can you expect over the course of it? There’s going to be romance, for sure — there has to be when Elizabeth’s love triangle is the focal point of the story!

To go along with this, though, there are a few other things to keep your eyes peeled for. Think along the lines of some other great stuff for Carson, Lee, Faith, the Canfields, and other key players in Hope Valley. This is truly an ensemble show and with that in mind, there are a lot of events that could impact almost everyone before the story winds down for the spring.

In the video below, you can see Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith doing their part to set the stage for the finale, without giving too many major spoilers away. This is yet another reminder that the cast is more than happy to celebrate the world that Hearties love so much — this show is a perfect escape for so many years and we’ve come to know and love the whole cast.

What we do find ourselves wondering at the moment is simply this: How big of a cliffhanger are the writers going to leave us on? We do think there will be an unanswered question or two, as there was probably an expectation of a season 9 renewal ahead of time. Is is a show that does love to make viewers smile, so we have a hard time envisioning that they’ll have you screaming at the cameras in the closing seconds … time will tell!

Given that this is a long video, at least it should do enough to satisfy your appetite for now…

