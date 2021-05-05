When Calls the Heart season 8 finale photo: What’s next for Lucas?







As many of you out there most likely know, the When Calls the Heart season 8 finale is airing on Hallmark Channel this Sunday. To go along with that, there are important decisions to be made.

Unfortunately for Lucas, we’re not sure how many of them he is going to have control over. We know that he loves Elizabeth, just as we also know that he’d do whatever he can to ensure her happiness. That includes on this past episode, where he showed his willingness to let her go, if that was what she wanted.

So what’s coming up for him this weekend? We wish that the new photo above served as some sort of clue, since this may just be a posed, out-of-context image. He may not be waiting for Elizabeth or anyone else to turn up.

Yet, we know entering the finale that Lucas and Elizabeth’s story is not over. She will think about that last conversation the two had about love and figure out where she wants to go from there. This sort of self-sacrifice could lead her to realize that she does love Lucas deeply. Or, it could cause her to think a little bit more about Nathan and some of how she truly feels about him. We think that this represented Lucas forcing the issue in a way, and allowing Elizabeth to really take a deep look within herself.

We don’t think there’s all that much more that needs to be said about Lucas’ good deeds or why he would be a good match for Erin Krakow’s character. Haven’t we had multiple episodes already discussing this very thing? This doesn’t come down to whether or not he is a good man; instead, this is more about whether or not he is the right man, and whether he will match up with the sort of life that Elizabeth wants to live.

What do you most want to see for Lucas on the When Calls the Heart season 8 finale?

Do you think there’s still a hope for him and Elizabeth? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to come back around for some other discussion. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

