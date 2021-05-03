When Calls the Heart season 8 finale video: Elizabeth, Lucas, & Nathan







The When Calls the Heart season 8 finale is just about here, and thankfully, that means an end to one of the show’s biggest questions. Will Elizabeth decide to be with Lucas, or has she fallen more for Nathan?

This love-triangle debate has shown itself to be one of the most fascinating ones on television this year, mostly because it’s tilted back and forth throughout this season. One of the things that the writers have done a great job at is finding a way to show that both men are capable of being there for Erin Krakow’s character and also being a great father to Jack. They’re both strong, supportive, and have shown an extraordinary amount of patience.

When it comes to Lucas, he has been so understanding that in last night’s episode, he told Elizabeth that he would let her go if her heart was truly elsewhere — and that’s after many weeks of thinking that they were blossoming into something more. Nathan, meanwhile, has shown care in his own way — even him turning up in Hope Valley had an element of self-sacrifice to it. They’re both different men and with that, they exhibit love in their own unique way.

If we were to base this choice on momentum, you could easily argue that the story is currently tilting more in the direction of Elizabeth choosing Nathan. She had drifted away from him but as of late, the metaphorical current has started to change. Of course, this could also be a smokescreen to make us think that she isn’t picking Lucas! This is what we mean in saying that the writers have set things up in a way where there can be a surprise no matter what.

