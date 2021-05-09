Call the Midwife season 10 episode 5 spoilers: Sister Julienne steps in







Next week’s Call the Midwife season 10 episode 5 is going to have its fair share of emotional stories, really to the shock of no one. What’s a little more interesting is seeing just how prominent Sister Julienne will be in most of them.

Over the course of this episode, you’re going to see Jenny Agutter’s character step up in a huge way as she tries to take on Sister Hilda’s responsibilities. We know that she’s very-much accomplished and determined, and she will probably need to utilize just about every skill in her metaphorical toolbox to get what she wants here in the end.

For a few more details all about what to expect next week, be sure to check out the full Call the Midwife season 10 episode 5 synopsis below:

With Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) away on a refresher course, Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) steps in to carry out home visits. The new Pupil Midwives are settling in well, and there is a sense of hope in the air.

While examining expectant mother Vera Sands (Paula Lane) during a routine visit, Sister Julienne is concerned by her toddler daughter, who is displaying troubling symptoms. Determined to find out what’s wrong, Sister Julienne and Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) are on the case.

Meanwhile, an overly protective mother struggles to cope with her daughter’s teenage pregnancy and is insistent on keeping it low key, much to the frustration of new Pupil Midwife Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack).

By the time this episode concludes, let’s hope that we see a victory for Julienne and Dr. Turner — and also big stories for the likes of Trixie and Lucille. After all, they likely do have some big stories to come even though they aren’t mentioned in this synopsis.

