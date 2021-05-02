Call the Midwife season 10 episode 4 spoilers: World Cup chaos







Want to get an early sense of what’s coming on Call the Midwife season 10 episode 4? While there are more babies and emotional character moments, a lot of the story is themed around a singular event. What is that? Think in terms of the 1966 World Cup. These are enormous events every time that they happen, and it’s going to be rather fun to see how some of the characters end up getting involved in the festivities.

Alas, we can’t say that every single moment will be lighthearted and/or amazing. As a matter of fact, there’s a good chance that Fred could land himself in a bit of trouble. For some other news all about it, be sure to check out the Call the Midwife season 10 episode 4 synopsis below:

It’s July 1966, and Britain is in the grip of World Cup fever. Unbeknown to Violet, Fred puts on an accumulator bet for the World Cup which keeps any winnings rolling forward. When England reaches the final against West Germany, Fred questions whether he has made the right decision.

Nonnatus House awaits the arrival of four new pupil midwives. One of them, Nancy Corrigan, makes quite an impact.

Meanwhile, Cyril and Lucille’s relationship continues to blossom.

This is one of those episodes that clearly is going to have a lot to tackle over the course of a given hour. How can it not, given that you’ve got some new characters entering the world of the show? You have to introduce them, while at the same time keeping the focus on some of the familiar faces you’ve come to know and love over time. We’re psyched to see where this story goes, especially since there’s plenty of time left this season to build off of its central events.

