The Good Doctor season 4 episode 16 video: How is Lea doing?







Come Monday night you’re going to have a chance to see The Good Doctor season 4 episode 16 on the air, and we have a good sense already of what’s coming for Shaun and Lea.

The good news is that Lea seems to be doing better after collapsing at the end of this past episode. Unfortunately, the bad news is that there is no clear sense of what is wrong with her yet. That’s where Claire comes into play.

In the sneak peek below (via TVLine), you can see Freddie Highmore and Antonia Thomas’ characters talking about Lea’s latest ultrasound, while Shaun also presents a list of tests that he wants to run. He’s thinking like a doctor first, which means that he wants to run through every single option to make sure that she’s okay. That could make things more stressful at times, but it’s obvious that his heart is in the right place.

What Shaun will still continue to realize, however hard it may be, is that it’s okay to relinquish some of that control as a physician to someone else. He knows better than anyone that Claire and everyone else at the St. Bonaventure Hospital are capable. Our hope is that Lea will welcome the baby this season and that everything will be okay — though we have to also remember that this is the same show that killed off Dr. Melendez at the end of last season. They are more than capable of administering chaos and you have to be prepared for that near the end of certain seasons.

Of course, there are some other big storylines coming for a few other characters before the end of the season, as well — Claire’s been through a lot. The biggest thing that we want for her more than anything else is happiness. It’s simple to identify, but a little bit harder to discover.

Related News – Be sure to get some further information on The Good Doctor right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







