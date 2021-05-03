Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 16 & beyond







Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we’ve got an answer to hand down on that subject! Beyond that, though, there are also some other priorities as we look even more towards the long-term future.

The first thing that we should do here, though, is be the bearer of bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new installment of The Good Doctor tonight. We’re going to be stuck waiting for one more week to give you “Dr. Ted” on May 10. Will it prove to be worth the wait? We’re at least cautiously optimistic based on some of what we’re seeing right now. The promo below shows that Shaun Murphy will be struggling to separate his personal and professional lives after he learns that Lea needs surgery. This will be a lesson in trust, as he has to understand that his friends are all more than capable of taking care of her.

Beyond this promo, take a look at the attached synopsis — we have both news on it and also episode 17, which carries with it the title of “Letting Go.”

Season 4 episode 16, “Dr. Ted” – Shaun struggles with his role as Lea’s partner after complications arise with the pregnancy and his instincts as a medical professional kick in. Meanwhile, Dr. Park, Dr. Andrews and Asher disagree on how to address an elderly patient’s wishes on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Season 4 episode 17, “Letting Go” – Dr. Claire Brown and the team must face hard truths about what lines they are willing to cross when one of Claire’s idols becomes her patient on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We’re expecting that this season is only going to get more emotional as time goes on, and while it remains to be seen if Lea will have her baby at the end of it, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best!

