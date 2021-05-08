NCIS season 18 episode 15 photo: New look at Mark Harmon’s Gibbs







As so many of you out there know already, NCIS season 18 episode 15 is the penultimate one of the season. It’s entitled “Blown Away,” and we know that there will be plenty of questions as we approach the finale.

Take, for example, what exactly is going to happen with Mark Harmon’s Gibbs. Is he going to be on his way back to the team? Will he have his old job back?

All we can say from the photo above is that he’s going to be reuniting with some of his colleagues, but for a rather solemn occasion. See his suit? Gibbs is presumably on his way to a funeral, the same one attended by many other agents alongside REACT Team Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law). The deceased are a number of her fellow agents, and she is going to work with NCIS in order to ensure that they find justice. Knight should bring something to the team that we have not seen before, and it’s our hope that she and Gibbs find a way to spend at least some time together over the course of this episode.

When it comes to Gibbs and his job, we do think that it’s eventually going to come down to the following: What does he want? If he is interested in getting his old post back, we’re sure that he will find his way to do so. We’re just not sure he’s that desperate based on everything that we’ve seen from him so far.

What do you think will happen with Gibbs before NCIS season 18 comes to a close?

