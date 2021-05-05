NCIS season 18 episode 14 promo: Is Gibbs coming back to the office?







As you get yourself set up for NCIS season 18 episode 14 on CBS, are there new reasons for excitement, especially when it comes to Gibbs?

We’re not immune to what the prevailing criticism has been for most of the past few weeks. It’s been jarring to have Mark Harmon’s character way from the team! It’s understandable that the writers wanted to make the suspension linger for an episode or two, but we’re now at a point where we really miss him there. With Gibbs gone, it also means that the writers are having to balance out more storylines, which as a result makes it harder to give any of them the proper time they need. (Take, for example, how rushed the courtroom scenes felt last night.)

Luckily, the promo bellow for “Unseen Improvements” suggests that Gibbs could be working closer with the team than he has in a while. After all, McGee is talking as though he’s about to come back to the office! The promo never actually shows Gibbs in any scenes with the other major characters, but he is clearly offering instructions over the phone and making assumptions about the case. No matter what his capacity is, it does feel like he is very much involved.

In the end, though, one of the biggest things that Gibbs needs to decide is that he wants to come back. That is a huge part of the equation right now. He wants to be held accountable for what he did and we understand that; yet, we also think NCIS is better with him there. He needs to exorcise a few demons and from there, find a proper way to move forward.

Where do you want to see things go for Gibbs moving into NCIS season 18 episode 14?

