NCIS season 18 episode 14 spoilers: A reunion for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs!







Following tonight’s courtroom episode, NCIS season 18 episode 14 is going to offer a change of pace for Gibbs. He’s going to be seeing a familiar face! Jack Fisher will be back in “Unseen Improvements” as Phineas, the young boy he developed a good rapport with through a few appearances last year. He served as a mentor-of-sorts to the kid, and gave him a different outlook on the world. It’s a shame that his mother turned out to be Ziva’s adversary Sahar, right?

Anyhow, it should prove interesting how the writers choose to bring Phineas back into the picture now, and we certainly hope that it strikes some sort of emotional chord in Gibbs’ heart. He’s clearly been struggling ever since the departure of Sloane, and we’d like to see him more around the agents than he’s been over the past few weeks. Reach out to them! They can understand more of what you’re going through!

Below, the NCIS season 18 episode 14 synopsis gives you a few more details as to precisely what lies ahead:

“Unseen Improvements” – NCIS tracks a stolen laptop to the uncle of a young boy, Phineas (Jack Fisher), Gibbs’ former neighbor, on NCIS, Tuesday, May 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This episode is going to be the second in a row without Pam Dawber as Marcie Warren but rest assured you will see her again! She’s poised to be in the final two episodes of the season and with that in mind, it makes sense that she’d be involved in what Gibbs’ endgame is (at least for the season).

