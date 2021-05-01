NCIS season 18 episode 15 spoilers: First look at Katrina Law!







If you did not know already, NCIS season 18 episode 15 is going to present the debut of someone important in Katrina Law as Jessica Knight. There’s a chance that she’ll be a series regular for season 19, and could shake up the world of the show in some exciting ways.

So what can we tell you about her character’s debut? The May 18 episode “Blown Away” will show her emerging from tragedy to be very-much useful to the rest of the team. Along the way, we hope that she builds some close bonds and decides to stick around a while.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 18 episode 15 synopsis right now:

“Blown Away” – When members of an NCIS Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team (REACT) are killed during an explosion, NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), the lone surviving member, helps crack the case using high tech body armor, on NCIS, Tuesday, May 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pam Dawber returns as investigative journalist Marcie Warren.

The return of Pam Dawber here should prove interesting, as this will lead into one more appearance in the season 18 finale. We know that her story is very-much tied into what is going on with Gibbs; yet, at the same time there isn’t much information as to what the potential endgame here is. Our hope is still that Mark Harmon’s character will eventually rejoin the team, but we’ve come to learn this season that almost all possibilities are still very much on the table.

