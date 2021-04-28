NCIS season 18 episode 13 promo: Will Gibbs ever return to the team?







As we prepare for NCIS season 18 episode 13, we’re going to continue to see Jethro Gibbs continue to fight for what’s right — even if that means he never gets his old job back.

In the promo below, you can see exactly how far Mark Harmon’s character is willing to go — preparing to testify in a court case that could have enormous ramifications on Navy servicemen and women. He is speaking out against a financial advisor who may have done some unspeakable things, and there’s clearly some sort of tie in here to NCIS itself. It’s the sort of thing that could expose severe problems within the organization or beyond, to the point where Vance warns him of the consequences. If he goes through with his decision to testify, it could mean the end of the road for his career. He may not be able to return to his post after the fact.

To the surprise of very few at this point, Gibbs seems totally fine with this idea. He’s been at peace with being away from the team over the past couple of episodes, largely because he felt like it was fair punishment for what he did. He doesn’t want to skate by, and it seems like Gibbs in general is on a mission to weed out any corruption or favoritism, including things that are tied to himself.

Given that there are only four more episodes to go this season, we have to imagine that things are going to be more intense from here on out.

What do you think is going to happen on NCIS season 18 episode 13?

Is it really possible that Gibbs will never return to the team? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

