NCIS season 18 episode 13 spoilers: Why is Gibbs taking the stand?







Next week on NCIS season 18 episode 13, you are going to see a big story for Mark Harmon — but maybe not in a way you’d expect. It remains to be seen if Gibbs is going to be back with NCIS during “Misconduct,” but rest assured he still has an important job to do.

During this episode, be prepared to see the character enter a court of law as he does his best to stand up for Navy servicemen and veterans. These are people who risked their lives in protection of this country; they don’t deserve poor treatment on the other side, or someone trying to take them for a ride financially. Can Gibbs prove to be a hero for them now?

Below, we have the full NCIS season 18 episode 13 synopsis with more specifics, including what the team itself is going to be up to:

“Misconduct” – While the team investigates a biker killed in a hit and run, Gibbs prepares to testify against a financial advisor who stole millions from his Navy clients, on NCIS, Tuesday, May 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This episode should serve as a very important reminder that justice can take many forms. It’s not just about arresting people while wearing a badge; it’s also about holding people accountable for a wide array of other indiscretions. We don’t have to know a lot about this financial advisor to know that they’re terrible, and someone needs to ensure that these clients are cared for. We just wonder if there’s a larger personal stake in this for Gibbs that we don’t quite know about yet…

