Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? The season 18 home stretch

We don’t want to spend a lot of time on the buildup here, so let’s go ahead and share the bad news: There IS a new installment on the air! Originally, the plan was for “Sangre” to come on last week, but that was changed at the last minute by CBS. The show is airing tonight instead, and there are poised to be more episodes from now all the way until the end of the season.

In the event that you haven’t heard all that much about this episode as of yet, this is going to be arguably the biggest episode for Wilmer Valderrama this season. We’ll get to see his father for the first time, and through that, learn a good bit about his past. Don’t be surprised if in true NCIS fashion, things are not entirely what they seem. For more, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 18 episode 12 synopsis:

“Sangre” – Evidence from the stabbing of a Marine Sergeant leads Torres to meet his father, Miguel (Steven Bauer), who left when he was a child, on NCIS, Tuesday, April 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pam Dawber returns as investigative reporter Marcie Warren.

How will Marcie factor into this story? That’s one of the things we’re wondering about the most at the moment. She of course will have a major role to play still, though it’s hard to know what that is in the aftermath of the article being written about Gibbs.

