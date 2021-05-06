Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? The big Jackson, April story







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight after a one-week hiatus? We’ll of course be answering that question in this article, and talk about the next big episode!

Now, let’s dive right into the GREAT news we have to hand down here: There is a new installment coming on the air tonight. The wait is over! (Thankfully, it wasn’t a long wait at all.) This is an episode entitled “Look Up Child,” and at the center of everything here will be Jackson. He’s going through a difficult time in his life, and he’s going to be looking for advice from someone he cares about deeply: April.

Want to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then check out our most-recent review below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube. Remember that we’ve got more coverage coming later tonight.

For a few more details, vague as they are, check out the full synopsis:

“Look Up Child” – Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Just from that alone, it’s clear that there is more to this story than just April, and Sarah Drew makes that more clear by telling TVInsider that this is “a Jackson story. He’s going through something big and she’s the one that is there to listen.” We do think the door is open for more of April down the road, or at least that’s what we are hoping for. There’s so much history she has with not only Jackson, but with a number of characters who are still a part of the cast.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, including more details on what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy tonight, especially via April and Jackson?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







