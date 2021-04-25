Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 14 promo: What is April’s role?







Thursday night’s Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 14 is one we’re immensely curious about — and, of course, there are a lot of reasons for it. “Look Up Child” is one of the most important episodes of this season, and the questions surrounding Jackson and April loom large.

To us, one of the biggest ones is simple: Why bring her back now? There have long been opportunities to showcase her again, so what makes this story matter?

If we were to guess, a lot of the return has a good bit to do with where Jesse Williams’ character is in his own life. He’s fighting for a larger purpose, and maybe that is also causing him to be a little reflective. Maybe there’s a larger message he wants to tell April, whether it be about her or his own future. Maybe it has to do with their child.

Is there hope for a proper “Japril” reunion? That’s not something that we can altogether rule out for a number of different reasons. Take, for example, the montage of moments that ABC plays in this promo. They clearly want this to be on our mind, though there is another complication in that April, last we saw, was with Matthew. Is it possible something happened there? We can’t rule that out, and we know that plenty of Grey’s Anatomy writers and producers know the love that is out there for Jackson and April.

There’s one other thing we’re left to wonder here, too, and it ties to Jackson’s father. He may be going to visit him in this episode, and the last time he did that, he and April went together. There may be something about journey that reminds him of the past.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 14?

