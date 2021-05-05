Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, May 5?







Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are we set to re-immerse ourselves into the One Chicago world? We have a lot of good stuff to share within this piece, so read on!

Let’s kick things off here with sharing some of the good news — there are new episodes for all of these series coming tonight! We’re finally past the point in the season where there are hiatuses here and there; new episodes of the franchise will be coming your way weekly from now until we get around to the finale.

As for what’s going to be coming up with these three shows tonight, let’s go ahead and share synopses for all of them — there’s some pretty fantastic stuff throughout!

Chicago Med, “What a Tangled Web We Weave” – 05/05/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : An auto accident sends Goodwin into a spiral as she tries to help a young boy and his mother. Natalie’s secretive behavior begins to draw the attention of Dr. Marcel and Dr. Halstead. TV-14

(Quick Bonus: Have you seen our exclusive sneak peek for this episode yet?)

Chicago Fire, “Don’t Hang Up” – 05/05/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A mysterious caller who is in danger relies on Kidd to help save her and her brother. The firehouse helps Cruz get ready for fatherhood. TV-14

Chicago PD, “Trouble Dolls” – 05/05/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The shocking murder of a young pregnant woman leads the team on a desperate hunt for the killer, revealing something even darker than expected. Burgess has to make a tough decision about Makayla. TV-14

Since we are closing in on the end of each show’s respective season, you can cumulatively expect a lot of major surprises throughout. Med, Fire, and PD are all going to be building towards epic finales, and given that they’ve all been renewed for a while, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if a cliffhanger is coming around the bend.

Related – Be sure to get our recent Chicago Fire interview previewing tonight’s new episode!

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to come back around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







