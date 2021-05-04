Chicago Med season 6 episode 13 exclusive sneak peek: Was Goodwin in an accident?







For the majority of Chicago Med over the years, we’ve grown accustomed to the idea of seeing Goodwin in charge. What happens when she’s not? As a matter of fact, what happens when she is a briefly a patient? That will be one of the biggest storylines at the center of Wednesday’s “What a Tangled Web We Weave.”

Want to get a deeper view of what’s going on here? CarterMatt has an exclusive sneak peek all about it! If you look below, you can see Sharon brought in to the hospital following a car accident. However, that’s not the big twist at the heart of this hour. She was actually the driver, and most of her concern is instead on the person she apparently struck: A young boy on his bicycle. He is far more worse for wear than she is, and she’s spending much of her time worrying about him. You even see her pleading to Ethan as she’s carted in!

This sneak peek is likely going to set a chain of events in motion that could run through the bulk of the episode, as Goodwin will do whatever she can to ensure that this boy is properly taken care of — will she be willing to break some of her own rules and regulations along the way? This should give us a chance to see a different side of this character, and for her to experience more the frenetic nature of what each one of the doctors is doing within the ED. This is where decisions are made very quickly, and often they are thinking about these individual patients more than following protocol.

While there is obviously a physical concern for the boy, be prepared for this episode to also raise questions about the mental state of Goodwin herself. She could be struggling immensely with guilt and responsibility following what happened — this is where someone like Dr. Charles could come in and offer some counsel. We’re always down for a good scene featuring the two!

Remember, this episode of Chicago Med will air Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

