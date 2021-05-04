





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? There are a few things worth being excited about as we prepare for the episode “Misconduct.”

Luckily, this episode is in fact airing tonight! We’re in the midst of a great run right now where there are new installments airing every single week through the end of the season. “Misconduct” is a little different than most. While there will still be your case-of-the-week plot, there is also a huge decision that Gibbs has to make: Testifying against Parker James, a financial schemer who operated an elaborate Ponzi scheme. The NCIS season 18 episode 13 synopsis has more news as to what’s coming up:

While the team investigates a biker killed in a hit and run, Gibbs prepares to testify against a financial advisor who stole millions from his Navy clients.

So how does this story tie into some of the other stuff that we’ve been seeing as of late? In the sneak peek below, you can see Gibbs be told that him testifying may be too big of a risk. Why? Because of what happened with his arrest and subsequent suspension, he’s no longer viewed as a credible witness. As a matter of fact, the prosecution may be better off with everyone else that they’ve got lined up. While Gibbs thinks that he can handle the scrutiny of a cross-examination, we’re not sure he’s really in any control here. That’s something we’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach on, though for entertainment’s sake we hope he ends up on the stand.

