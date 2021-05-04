NCIS season 18 episode 13 sneak peek: Why is McGee confused?







Tonight NCIS season 18 episode 13 is poised to arrive on CBS, so why not get a sneak peek now all about McGee?

If you look below, you can get a rather humorous exchange between Sean Murray’s character, plus Bishop and Torres, that covers a good bit of ground. For starters, it offers more insight on the Parker James case, which is going to make us a big part of the episode. This is a guy responsible for running one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in history involving sailors. He took advantage of so many innocent people, and signs point to Gibbs testifying at his trial. Whether or not he ends up doing that, though, is a conversation for another time.

Beyond a discussion about this case, McGee also finds himself rather confused — why? Bishop gets a call informing the team that there’s a dead body. Why her? Typically when Gibbs is out, he’s the one that gets the call! We don’t think there’s anything too serious going on here, and this scene represents the writers having a little bit of fun with office interplay. They can’t have Gibbs walking in on their conversations anymore!

Of course, it goes without saying that we do want Mark Harmon’s character back on the team, but it remains to be seen if that’s going to be happening in the near future. For now, let’s enjoy what’s in front of us and hope that a path emerges to get Gibbs where we think he belongs — and make sure that he’s happy with it, as well.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 13 tonight?

