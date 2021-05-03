NCIS season 18 episode 13 sneak peek: Gibbs and Vance’s debate







Tomorrow night NCIS season 18 episode 13 is going to air and for now, it seems like we’re at an impasse for Gibbs and Vance. Mark Harmon’s character is already suspended from his job, and he’s now close to ending his career altogether. Some of it may be tied to the newspaper article by Marcie Warren, but there is now another issue entering the fray as well.

For more on this, all you have to do is check out the sneak peek below! In “Misconduct,” Gibbs has a key decision to make as to whether or not to testify in a major court case involving a financial advisor who supposedly stole millions from Navy clients. On the surface, it seems like a no-brainer that Gibbs would want to do something like this — he’s always going to stand up for active-duty military and also veterans.

Want to get some more news on NCIS in video form? Then watch our most-recent review below! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates and remember, more coverage will be online tomorrow night.

But is there something more here underneath the surface? We have to wonder that for a multitude of different reasons. For starters, Vance is imploring him to not go through with it — he may be concerned about delicate information being exposed or other conflicts sparking out of it. He also doesn’t necessarily think that Gibbs’ testimony is needed to ensure a conviction. If Gibbs testifies and it goes extremely bad, then the character has no one to blame other than himself.

Just from what it looks like on paper, this episode could be one of the more fascinating ones this season from a tactical standpoint. Gibbs is playing a game of chess both when it comes to this case and his future; we just have to wait and see if he checkmates himself.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next NCIS episode!

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







