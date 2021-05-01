MacGyver series finale: Did Mac and Riley survive the nano-bots?







Tonight’s MacGyver served as the series finale on CBS; it’s far too early to know what the future holds beyond this, but we were stoked with what the show was promising ahead of time. This was an opportunity to see if Mac and Riley were going to be able to get the nano-trackers out of them … and also survive in the process. This was not a guarantee, and at about the 50-minute mark we started to both wax poetic and get a little nostalgic.

One of the things that this finale did so well was give us a chance to reflect on past seasons, notable villains, and characters we lost along the way. Those reflections were a time where the show started to actually feel like a series finale, regardless of whether or not it was written that way in advance.

Riley was the first one of the two in order to remove the nano-bots from her system; then, the focus was squarely on Mac himself. Would he make it through? There were a few moments where we sweated it out but, in the end, he got an equal dose of good news! He was free from the bots and everyone could breathe a little easier.

So could the finale really have an ending that was so neat and tidy? Well, there was an interesting twist with the Phoenix becoming more of a private institution rather than it being tied to the government. The real shame here is that in between this, Mac’s personal life, and more great character stuff for Bozer and Russ, there was so much more the series could’ve given us. It’s a real shame we won’t have a chance to explore any of that in the years ahead, pending some last-second revival.

