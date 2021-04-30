MacGyver season 6: Will it be renewed, revived someday?







Following the series finale tonight on CBS, what does the future hold in regards to a MacGyver season 6? Is there a chance that it comes back someday? As you would imagine, we’ve got a few different things to break down here.

Let’s start with the unfortunate facts: The show was canceled earlier this year by the aforementioned network. They didn’t exactly take a lot of time to offer a reason, but we’d imagine it to be twofold: Ratings and money. Clearly, the show wasn’t seen as profitable enough for them to bring it back for another season. We do think that a LOT of people would love a season 6, but it comes down to changing executives’ minds. That’s not easy.

Nonetheless, we know that there is a massive #SaveMacGyver following online (check Twitter), and fans have even gone so far as to purchase billboards to air their campaign. Check out one below that was acknowledged by star Henry Ian Cusick (Russ).

Now we get to the tough part: Whether or not there is a realistic path for MacGyver to come back. CBS isn’t a network to reverse their cancellation decisions; it looked briefly like they were considering it with Code Black in the past, but they opted against it. If the show generates big streaming numbers in the next few months, we suppose that either the network or Paramount+ could reexamine it; to us, these are the show’s most viable paths forward. Because it already has in-house connections at CBS, it makes more sense for it to land somewhere within their umbrella than a streaming service like Netflix or another network like an NBC or a Fox. A show like this should be where it can produce the most revenue, and another outlet to increase the could be more international promotion and sales. MacGyver is an instantly-recognizable brand all over the globs and this show should find a way to be immensely popular from North America to Asia.

If you love MacGyver and want to see it back, keep fighting. Regardless, though, it’s easy to have immense gratitude to the cast and crew for all of their hard work. They’ve made this series something we will remember fondly for a really long time. (For the record, we do get the sense the cast would like to come back, if it ever happens.)

Related – Check out more coverage of the series finale

Would you like to see a MacGyver season 6 happen someday?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







