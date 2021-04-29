NCIS season 18 spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama on more Bishop, Torres







As we get closer to the end of NCIS season 18, we inevitably have many questions. Take, for example, this big one on Bishop and Torres: Will their relationship be defined further? Are they friends, a couple, or just colleagues at this point? The writers have been intentionally vague about it for a good while now, but we are inching towards a point where answers could be coming — at least according to someone who would know in Wilmer Valderrama.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight following this week’s new episode “Sangre,” the actor behind Torres strongly suggested that you’ll get a clearer picture of the Ellick relationship before we wrap up for the spring:

Whatever the fans have been wondering about — what it really is, what it isn’t, they’re going to get their answers this season… It’s vague but it’s incredibly loaded. That’s all I can tell you.

We do still think Wilmer’s quote could be interpreted in a lot of different ways, and we don’t want to get any fans’ hopes up on some extreme level — remember that NCIS loves to play coy with all of their relationships and we wouldn’t be shocked to see something similar happen here. All we’re really crossing our fingers for is some sort of firmer acknowledgement that they’re together or just a small, romantic moment away from the job. After so many years, is that really too much to ask? We certainly hope not…

