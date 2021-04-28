Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Sarah Drew previews April, Jackson reunion







The next new Grey’s Anatomy in over a week is set to be pivotal, and that is especially the case if you are a fan of Jackson and April. After all, Sarah Drew is poised to return for the episode, and through that, we’ll have a much-important update on where these two characters are at.

The last we saw April, she was with Matthew — it’s too early to tell if that is still the case, but there could at least be some further closure between her and Jesse Williams’ character.

Speaking via TVLine about this upcoming episode, Drew said the following about how her character’s story will be addressed:

“You could say there are elements of closure, but then at the same time, there are always ways to open that back up.”

Drew also talked about her on-screen relationship with Williams (who has a ton of great material within this episode), and how it wasn’t that hard for her to pick up where the show left off:

“We have such a fun working relationship and such a great friendship, and it’s so easy to act with hi. We’ve spent nine years crafting these stories together and going through so many different things with one another that picking up, it felt like I had seen him yesterday. It didn’t feel like any time had passed.”

Because Sarah was willing to come back for this episode, we have a feeling that the door is always open for further appearances, as well. Heck, with the presence of the beach, April could return even if something happens to her … not that we’re rooting for that, at all.

What do you want to see from Sarah Drew during her Grey’s Anatomy return?

