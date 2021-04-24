MacGyver season 5 episode 15 (series finale) promo: Mac, Riley missing!







This weekend, CBS unveiled the first video look at MacGyver season 5 episode 15 — which looks, for now, to be the end of the road. Unless there is some miracle last-second turnaround, this installment serves as the series finale. The network is promoting it as such (if it somehow does get saved, it won’t be at CBS most likely), and you can get a good sense of what lies ahead below.

Based on what we’re getting in this promo, there are two things that stand out above all others: The quest to take out the nano-trackers, and a perilous situation in which Mac and Riley are missing. Will the rest of the team be able to find them — or, is it possible that these two will be able to get out themselves? We’re hoping that at least this story gets tied up in the finale — because the cancellation was announced so late, we’re not altogether sure that the writers got to create the ending they originally intended to.

If there is a sign of hope for the end of this episode, it comes from the photo above (and not just because of Russ’ shirt). Here you have all the proof you need that Mac eventually makes it back to Russ and Bozer — at least provided that this image isn’t from some event that happens beforehand.

The thing that we will continue to lament the most this season is frankly, how short it ended up being. Several of these installments were shot pre-pandemic, so new showrunner Monica Macer only had so many opportunities to create stories of her own. It would’ve been nice to get at least another five or six episodes to prolong this story — though of course, we would’ve preferred a full season in general.

