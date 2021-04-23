Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? Series finale preparation







Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll answer that, but then also set the stage for the biggest episode yet. Unfortunately, it’s also the final episode pending a last-minute renewal.

Let’s go ahead now and get the bad news out of the way — or, the other bad news to go along with the show ending. The series is on a one-week hiatus, with the finale set for Friday, April 30 alongside new episodes of both Magnum PI and Blue Bloods. There is a lot that this finale will need to accomplish, whether it be tying up the nanotracker plotline or giving us a sense of where Mac stands romantically. The synopsis below gives you a few more details as to what to expect…

“Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal” – When Mac and Riley go missing and wake up 24 hours later in a corn field with no memory of how they got there, they must unravel the mystery to find who took them, and how to get rid of the nanotrackers in their bodies, no matter the cost, on the series finale of MACGYVER, Friday, April 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We can’t sit here and say with confidence if all loose ends will be tied up, largely because this episode may not have been written knowing that it would be the end of the show. There could be a few questions that could live on in perpetuity. Maybe this will cause some to keep fighting in order to save the show! Yet, we know that nothing is guaranteed in that regard; the majority of canceled shows don’t end up coming back.

For now, what we have is just absolute gratitude. Five seasons is a good run for a show in this current era, especially with expectations so high thanks to the original series. Lucas Till, the rest of the cast, and the entire crew should feel proud.

