





Tonight’s The Challenge: Double Agents finale proved to be every bit as intense as you would have expected. There were a TON of physical and mental obstacles and by the time we got close to the end, everyone was exhausted.

Yet, there was still one team who emerged from the rubble: CT and Amber! Even though they hadn’t worked together all that long, they found a way to rely on each other through the end of the competition. They were able to build up enough of a lead that it was harder for some of the other players to catch them. At a certain point, Leroy even acknowledged that it was just as good to fight for second place as anything — after all, shouldn’t you at least want some money out of this?

Once CT and Amber had that lead, the big thing that they needed to do was maintain it. There was a risk that they got lost, or that they simply ran out of steam. The Challenge finals do have that sort of “it ain’t over ’til it’s over” feel to them more often than not. They briefly had a moment where it seemed like they wouldn’t find their way, but that was short-lived. EJ announced that CT and Amber are the official winners!

For CT, this is yet another feather in his cap. Meanwhile, Amber went from a Big Brother 16 castoff gone from reality TV for quite some time to one of the biggest winners in the whole genre. They have a lot to be proud of at the moment, especially since Amber was under the radar for most of the season. (For those wondering, Cory and Kam ended up finishing in second place.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Challenge, including when the next season could premiere on MTV

What did you think about the events of The Challenge: Double Agents finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, be sure to stick around — there’s a lot of other news ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







