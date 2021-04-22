The Challenge season 37: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes







Following today’s finale, can you expect The Challenge season 37 to happen over at MTV? Or, is it more likely the show gets canceled? We’ve got a few things to break down here when it comes to the long-term future.

Let us kick things off here with the following: The Challenge season 37 is a foregone conclusion. You don’t have to worry about it coming back, as this is one of the network’s most-valuable franchises, to the point where there is that old-school All-Stars season on Paramount+ right now. It’s not going anywhere so long as the ratings are still strong and the enthusiasm is there there.

With all of that in mind, we now have to take on the next important question: When exactly the show could be coming back. For the time being, our hope is that a late 2021 premiere date could be possible. The show is often set up where two seasons within a given year are possible, though there is a little bit of flexibility that can weave its way in.

As for the cast, there are already rumors aplenty! Our fear for the time being, though, is that we’ll have roughly the same people we had this time. We’ve got no problem with a number of returnees, but we do hope there are at least some newcomers who enter the mix in large amount. The franchise is exciting when it stays fresh, and there are honestly a few people in the regular rotation who aren’t bringing as much to the table anymore.

Hopefully, we’ll have some other news on The Challenge season 37 in the weeks and months to come — there could be a new theme to the show but format-wise, we don’t think all that much will change. This show has always been about pushing people to the physical limit.

