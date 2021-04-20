Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 14: New Jackson, April photo!







If you’ve missed some of the recent news on Grey’s Anatomy season 17, Sarah Drew will be returning sooner rather than later! The former cast member is coming back as April Kepner for the upcoming May 6 episode entitled “Look Up Child.”

So what is the context of her return? How is it happening? We do think the latest photo released by ABC gives you something more when it comes to context.

For some more Grey’s Anatomy video updates, remember to watch our most-recent episode review below! Once you do watch that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates! We’ll have more coming later this week…

Judging from the photo above, it appears as though Jackson is paying his ex a visit at some point either before or after visiting his father. We know that is at the center of this episode, but maybe visiting April involves their shared child, or even a little bit of advice. When Jackson last saw his father April was present for it, and we know already that these two share a very unique connection.

Because it’s been so long since April graced the world of Grey’s Anatomy, it’s hard to know what’s going on in her life — and it’s also hard to fathom that all of the answers will be made clear within a single episode. Nonetheless, we’re happy to have her back here — Drew’s return follows a long line of cast members who have come back this season, though most of the characters were previously killed off and are visiting Meredith at the beach. Because April is still in the land of the living, we’d never rule out the odds of another return at some point down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, including more details on what’s to come

What do you think is coming up for Jackson and April moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you watched that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







