Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 14 spoilers: How Sarah Drew returns







How is Sarah Drew going to be coming back to Grey’s Anatomy season 17? Let’s just say that it’s going to be tied to Jackson in a pretty important way.

If you think back to the most-recent episode of the ABC series, it was made clear that Jesse Williams’ character was heading out of Seattle with a very particular task at hand. Most of the internet consensus was that he would be visiting his father, and we now have proof of that very thing!

Have you watched our latest Grey’s Anatomy review just yet? If not, we strongly suggest you take a look below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then be sure to keep coming back for more news.

For some more details, just take a look at the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Look Up Child” – Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

So how is this tied into April? It’s possible that Jackson goes and sees her at some point either before or after his journey — or, maybe she is involved in some form. Remember that April was very important to the last time Jackson traveled out to see his dad, though the two of them were at a very different point in their life way back then. Times have certainly changed, and this story could reflect that. We’re just glad to have April back! (Note that there is a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, so we’ll be waiting a while to get this one.)

What do you think is going to be coming on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 14?

How do you think we’ll see Sarah Drew pop back into the world of this show? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

