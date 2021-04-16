Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 13 promo: Could Meredith Grey die?







As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 13, it’s clear the writers want you very-much worried about Meredith Grey. Based on that promo, how can you not be?

For the entirety of this season, one of the rules that the writers have established is pretty simple: If you make physical contact with someone dead on the beach, you’re gone. We saw DeLuca embrace his mother and that was it. Now, Meredith is getting closer than ever to Derek!

At the tail end of the promo, you see Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey’s characters standing about as close together as two characters can stand, and obviously it’s a worrisome sign. She’s exhausted, and doesn’t quite know if she can make it back to the other side. In the real world, meanwhile, Richard is befuddled. He doesn’t quite understand why Meredith isn’t waking up again given that there were signs she was doing better. This story, as frustrating as it may be at times, is trying to confront a certain reality about the virus: It can be unpredictable.

What do you think is going to happen to Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 13?

Be sure to give us all of your thoughts and theories below! (Photo: ABC.)

