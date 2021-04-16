Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 13 spoilers: Link, Amelia conflict?







Next week’s Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 13 will of course have a lot going on, including some stories we’ve been waiting for. Take, for example, Jo making it clear that she wants to switch specialties. That’s something she made clear back during episode 11, as she wants to be in more of a spot where she can deliver joy.

Unfortunately, and as Jo probably realizes, the timing of this decision is bad — and that may cause some conflict. Speaking of conflict, did we mention that Amelia and Link are going to get into it professionally in a way we haven’t seen in a while?

For a few more details all about this episode, we suggest that you simply check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Good as Hell” – Amidst the need for more surgeons, Jo tries to convince Bailey to let her switch specialties. Elsewhere, Link accuses Amelia of overstepping while he is treating a patient remotely, and Winston comes up with an out-of-the-box idea on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 22 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The one more thing that we can say about this episode right now is that it’s nice to see Winston have a story more of his own! Much like with many other new characters who have been introduced over the years, he started off mostly as a scene partner for other people; now that we know him in that capacity, the focus can begin to shift a little bit.

