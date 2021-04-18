Is Paul Greene leaving When Calls the Heart; is Carson saying goodbye?







Is Paul Greene leaving When Calls the Heart at some point in the near future? The show’s been dancing around this idea; there is no doubt about that!

So where is the story going to go entering tonight’s new episode? That’s what we are left wondering about, but we’ll start things off with this: Greene has never proclaimed that he is departing the show. Yet, there’s no denying that his character of Dr. Carson is in the midst of a precarious storyline. He’s been on the fence about the fellowship in Baltimore for a while now but entering season 8 episode 9, it feels like he’s far more gung-ho about the idea of taking it. He does recognize that there are a lot of benefits that go along with the job for his future, but there is also a major drawback: Not being able to be around Faith. We don’t get the sense that she is interested in leaving Hope Valley at present. There’s still so much good that can be done there!

It’s easy to go into the episode tonight thinking that Carson could be a goner, but that may not be the case! It’s possible he won’t leave at all this season and if he does, he could easily return at the start of season 9. We’ve also seen characters go away for a bit and then come back; as a matter of fact, we’ve even seen it with Faith.

Ultimately, we are at a point right now where it still feels like all options are on the table. There are a lot of different paths the story could take, and we’ll be sure to update this piece with any new info that comes our way tonight.

