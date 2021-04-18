When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Wedding aftermath







Next week, When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 10 is going to deliver a lot of very important reveals, especially when it comes to romance!

Also, there’s one other thing we need to reveal here: This is not the final episode of the season. Because there was no Christmas Special this year, the season proper is running for twelve episodes, its longest order since the very first season. No matter what happens in this particular installment, rest assured that big stuff will be coming after the fact.

It still does seem like the wedding is the primary point of interest for most of the story, as evidenced further by the When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 10 synopsis below:

STUDIO CITY, CA – February 24, 2021 – On “When Calls the Heart” a wedding in Hope Valley leads every couple to evaluate their relationships in “Old Love, New Love, Is this True Love,” premiering Sunday, April 25 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton, “My One and Only”) discovers there is more happening in Hope Valley than everyone realizes and decides to get to the bottom of it.

What is very interesting upon reading this is how few major characters are mentioned — you have Rosemary here, but no Elizabeth, Nathan, Lucas, or anyone else. Why is that? Odds are, it’s because the producers have something to hide! They want to deliver something very-much important here and don’t even want to tease too much in advance. That does make a certain degree of sense, given that with just a few episodes left, things are going to bigger and bolder.

Don’t be surprised if you shed a few tears before we get around to the end of the season — let’s just cross our fingers that they are of the happy variety.

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 10?

