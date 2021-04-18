The Good Doctor season 4 episode 14 video: The gender reveal…







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 14 is coming to ABC tomorrow night, and we know that there’s one key subject at the center of it! Are Shaun and Lea expecting a boy or a girl? We’re going to find out in just over 24 hours!

We really wish that the sneak peek below offered up some sort of clue one way or another; instead, it’s about the moment Lea receives the results. She’s eager to learn the news, while Shaun at first seems to be more indifferent. Why? It’s not because of a disdain for the unborn baby; instead, he’s happy with either a boy or a girl. The gender itself doesn’t matter that much to him, but Lea encourages him to get involved in celebrating the milestone.

Right when the two are about to see the results together, the sneak peek ends … mostly because that’s the sort of thing that always happens with clips like this. They obviously want you to watch the episode itself!

In true The Good Doctor fashion, be prepared for there to be a lot of stuff that happens within this episode beyond just getting to learn about the baby’s gender. Shaun will continue to be wrestling with new cases and challenges on the job, and he and Lea together need to be able to continue moving forward with their future. Because they are now prospective parents, there are differences to just about everything around them. Because Lea is going to be so enthusiastic, this may cause Shaun to become even more supportive and proactive in planning ahead. There’s a lot of great stuff at the center of this story, and we’re excited to see the writers dive a little more into it.

Tomorrow couldn’t come fast enough! 😍 Make sure to tune in to #TheGoodDoctor at 10|9c for the big reveal! pic.twitter.com/MHVHO9H8SQ — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) April 18, 2021

