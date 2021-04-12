Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 14, 15 news







Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Is the hiatus finally over? We’ll of course do our best to tackle that question within this piece. Of course, beyond that we’ve got a lot of scoop to share as we get close to the end of the season.

Let’s start things off by getting the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode of the show on the air tonight. We’re on a two-week hiatus, with the good news being that we’re almost at the end of it! Next week’s episode is entitled “Gender Reveal,” and that is going to mark a huge milestone in the Shaun – Lea relationship.

To get a little bit more news on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full synopsis for The Good Doctor season 4 episode 14 below — but then also episode 15, as well!

Season 4 episode 14, “Gender Reveal” – After finding out the gender of their unborn child, Lea’s enthusiasm prompts Shaun to make an effort to be a more supportive partner. Meanwhile, the team treats a navy pilot whose previous doctor’s misdiagnosis compromises her chances at a full recovery on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, APRIL 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Season 4 episode 15, “Waiting” – After a political protest turns violent, the team races to save two young gunshot victims on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, APRIL 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The second episode could be the most-topical episode since the premiere, and we wouldn’t be shocked if some of the side stories take a back seat to what’s happening here. It’s too early to know if Shaun and Lea will welcome their baby together or not this season; a lot of that could come down to whether or not there are some big time jumps coming at some point soon.

