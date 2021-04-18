Line of Duty season 6 episode 6 spoilers: The last before big finale







Next week on Line of Duty season 6 episode 6, one thing is going to be clear: Everything is going to be hitting the fan. There is the last episode before the epic finale airs, and it’s going to be one that pushes Ted Hastings to the brink like never before.

We know that the man is desperate to understand the truth about corruption within the police force — he always has been, dating all the way back to the epic “who is H?” mystery. We know there was a time when there was speculation about him being H himself, but we think that the struggle here is a little more complicated than that. The mystery runs deep, and who knows what the police force will look like when the dust settles?

Below, we’ve got the full Line of Duty season 6 episode 6 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

As AC-12 struggle to deal with the repercussions of tragic events, Hastings makes one final bid to uncover institutionalized corruption before his time runs out.

Of course, BBC One isn’t giving you too many details as to what the future holds. Why in the world would they be? We’re in a spot now where we’re inching closer to something epic … and of course, we’ve seen a number of epic things already on this show. We’ve seen one huge twist after another already and even still, there are a few other big things coming beyond the Jo Davidson arc. We’re prepared now to have our jaw on the ground and screaming at the television. If Line of Duty did something different, wouldn’t it be a disappointment when the dust settles? There’s a reason why the viewership is as strong as it is year in and year out.

After tonight’s episode, the person we’re MOST worried about is Kate — is she still alive?

