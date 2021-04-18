Is Vicky McClure leaving Line of Duty? Is Kate Fleming dead?







Is Vicky McClure leaving Line of Duty, and is her character of Kate Fleming dead and gone? If you have these questions after tonight, we get it! The BBC series left us all on an enormous cliffhanger, and it’s one we wish there was an immediate answer to right now.

As for why Jed Mercurio and the creative team decided to do this, it’s simple: Shock value. This is what this show does better than almost any other one out there, and we also don’t think it’s 100% a given that Kate makes it through this okay. Even though she is a longtime cast member, sometimes cops do get too close. Also, this is a world where people die — we have seen that time and time again.

Judging from the end of tonight’s episode, we do think that someone is dead. The larger mystery here is just who that is. Kate’s a clear candidate, and she HAS to be based on those apologies and the intensity of that final scene. In a lot of situations like this, she probably would be the one who goes. It’s just not clear if she is within the Line of Duty world.

Given that there are only two episodes left, though, we imagine that next week’s installment will move quickly resolving this question — they have to, given that immediately after that comes the aftermath. It’s going to be a heck of a twisted episode, and maybe we can actually figure out who is behind the corruption. Of course, we’d also love for Kate to be there to see any of AC-12’s hard work paying off — think about how much she has sacrificed over the years for a unit the force does not always respect!

For now, though, just know there’s been no reporting that McClure is done with the series. That is our temporary solace.

