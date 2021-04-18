SEAL Team season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Is Bravo Team ready?







After a brief hiatus SEAL Team is coming back to CBS on Wednesday — so is the entirety of Bravo Team ready for the next mission? We’ve got a feeling that there are some struggles ahead.

Let’s of course start things off here with Jason Hayes. He’s just coming off a tenuous trial that could have ended his whole career, and he knows that with that, Bravo is going to be on a tighter leash than ever before. He needs to make sure that all protocol is followed and that there is no controversy.

For a few more details all about what’s next, we suggest that you check out the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Rearview Mirror” – Jason’s visit with a former teammate causes him to reevaluate his role as team leader. Also, several Bravo members grapple with their personal relationships when Command sends them on an unexpected mission to the coast of Africa, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The “personal relationships” part of this could prove complicated. Both Sonny and Ray are dealing with a lot away from the job, and they’re going to have to find a way to balance this. It’s not going to be easy, but you only hope that they can figure it out. We are nearing the tail end of this season and with that in mind, the danger and the stakes are only going to rise. It feels like the court saga is the end of one major arc, but there are enough remnants for something else to spawn out of it. This is what SEAL Team does an extremely good job at — finding a way to create an almost-perfect chain reaction from one week to the next.

If you haven’t seen the promo for what’s next, be sure to watch that below!

What do you most want to check out when it comes to SEAL Team season 4 episode 12?

How do you think this season could end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

