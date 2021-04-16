SEAL Team star David Boreanaz fights for season 5 renewal







Is SEAL Team going to be renewed for a season 5 over at CBS? At the moment, nothing is 100% official — and yes, it’s totally frustrating.

Earlier this week, the network did go ahead and order more episodes of some of its other shows like Blue Bloods, NCIS, SWAT, and Magnum PI. However, the military drama was left off the list, despite actually drawing more total and demo viewers on average than SWAT. We are still reasonably hopeful for a renewal, but also recognize that nothing is guaranteed. It is costly to put scripted shows on the air, and CBS has already announced that both NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver are done after this season.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, SEAL Team does have a rather fantastic ally on its side: Star David Boreanaz! In a new post on Twitter, the actor implored CBS to go ahead and renew the show — clearly, he’s going to be a passionate ally in the campaign over the next few weeks and understands what it means to people. There are few shows on TV that tell the stories of active-duty military and veterans quite like this one, and it’s not afraid to take on topical, difficult stories. Boreanaz also has a great deal invested in this show not just as an actor, but also as an executive producer and occasional director. We’ve seen from this season alone that there are still a number of stories to tell in this world, and we like that the writers can transition so smoothly from one-off storylines to those that are a little more long-term in nature.

Odds are, we will learn more about the future of SEAL Team at some point over the next month. Until that time, the best advice we can offer is to A) keep watching, especially live if you can and then B) convincing your friends to do the same.

