





Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Are we finally at a point when some of the hiatuses are starting to slow down? If you do come into this article with questions, we understand — not only that, but we’ll do our best to give some answers.

Alas, we’re not altogether sure that some of the answers are ones people are going to want to hear. There is no episode tonight, as we are on yet another hiatus for the military drama. At least this one is pretty short, right? It’s only going to last just this one week, and the series will be coming back on April 21 with an important new episode, one directed by series regular Max Thieriot. If you want a few more details, why not take a look at the synopsis below? We also have scoop on the one after the fact, and it’s directed by another familiar face in Tyler Grey.

Season 4 episode 12, “Rearview Mirror” – Jason’s visit with a former teammate causes him to reevaluate his role as team leader. Also, several Bravo members grapple with their personal relationships when Command sends them on an unexpected mission to the coast of Africa, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 4 episode 13, “Do No Harm” – Bravo is tasked with bringing a defecting Boko Haram lieutenant into U.S. custody, but the mission goes sideways when the target gets attacked. Also, Sonny drops the ball as Bravo’s rep on the U.S.S. Keating, and the entire team pays the price, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode directed by producer and recurring star Tyler Grey.

We are getting closer and closer to the end of the season and with that, be prepared for things to get SO much more intense. For now, we’re just happy that Jason can start to move forward a little after what he’s gone through.

