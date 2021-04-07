SEAL Team season 4 episode 12 return date: Prepare for ‘Rearview Mirror’







Following what transpires tonight, it’s only going to make sense to want to know the SEAL Team season 4 episode 12 return date. Or, beyond that, to have a better sense of what’s coming up next.

We should also be used to this at the moment, as SEAL Team has routinely gone on and off the air all season long. Yet, we’re still somewhat-gobsmacked to report that there is no new episode next week. Instead, CBS is running repeats of some other series to give them some burn in this timeslot. We don’t see this as some sign that they’re looking to cancel the David Boreanaz series; they’re just trying to save the remainder of their new episodes for late April/May, which is the time that matters the most when it comes to live+same-day ratings.

There’s a chance that next week’s hiatus could be the final one of the season, with the operative word there being “could.” We’ll see how things unravel over the next few weeks.

What we can go ahead and tell you is that this upcoming episode carries with it the title of “Rearview Mirror,” and we wonder how much of it thematically will be about regret. We’ve heard about this sort of thing a lot over the years, and how characters should constantly move forward instead of back. Ultimately, though, it’s so much easier said than done in this world; we do understand why a number of Bravo Team members would probably prefer this, though. If you spend too much time looking back, you could end up surrounding yourself in pain. That’s not an easy place to be when this job can lead to a massive loss of life on any given day.

