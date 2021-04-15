NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, SEAL Team season 5 still in limbo







Today there was a lot of great news on the CBS renewal front, but there are some questions on NCIS: Los Angeles and also SEAL Team. Are both of these shows going to be coming back for more episodes down the road?

For the time being, let’s go ahead and spell out what we know: NCIS is coming back for more. Meanwhile, NCIS: New Orleans is ending and an NCIS: Hawaii is supposedly in the works. Meanwhile, SEAL Team’s Wednesday-night companion show SWAT has already been renewed — so what gives here?

Even if CBS is keeping you hanging about the fate of these two shows, we’re confident that each one of them will be back for more. Both have loyal followings, and they also each have international appeal based on their star power. Also, the network may honestly need to keep most of their other shows around. With NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver both ending, that’s two shows off their schedule altogether. Meanwhile, the jury is still out on All Rise and Clarice, and we’d be surprised based on the ratings if those two shows come back and NCIS: Los Angeles / SEAL Team do not. In the case of the Chris O’Donnell – LL Cool J drama, we’d also be rather surprised if there are two different shows within the NCIS franchise that wrap up within the span of a single season. We think it’s a little more likely that the network scales out when they wrap some of these shows up.

Luckily, there’s still plenty of time for more decisions to be made — typically, major networks announce their renewals and cancellations when they get a little bit closer to upfronts in May. That should be what happens here, but of course we’ll hand down some more news once we’ve got a little bit more to share.

Related – Check out when NCIS: Los Angeles is returning to the air

Do you think that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 and SEAL Team season 5 will be ordered?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







