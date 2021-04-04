NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 15 return date hopes at CBS







Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 15 return date. Or, at the very least what it could be? Rest assured, we’ve got you covered within this piece!

Unfortunately, we do also come bearing a little bit of bad news, as you’re going to be waiting for a while to see the show back. There is no new episode set for April 11 … or April 18 … or even April 25. So what’s going on here? A lot of it just comes down to a specific programming strategy from the folks over at CBS. They are planning to wrap up the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series on Sunday, May 23, and we know that there are four episodes left this season.

While it has not been confirmed as of yet, our suspicion is that NCIS: Los Angeles will be back on Sunday, May 2, and from there you’ll have a chance to see new episodes every week for the remainder of the season. There are 18 episodes this season, and saving the remaining four will give CBS a chance to make the most of the key May “sweeps” ratings period. This is something that advertisers care about dearly.

For the time being, though, you are going to be stuck waiting for all sorts of additional intel. There is no official synopsis out there for the next new episode, and there probably will not be for a while. We’ll be stuck having to use our imagination for a little bit…

As for what we’re hoping to see coming up, a lot of that starts with some sort of substantial arc that tests the characters, plus allows them to evolve. A good comparison would be what we’re actually getting right now with Callen, Anna, and Katya — despite them being the primary focus, other characters have had some opportunities to shine.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, be sure to stick around for some other assorted updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







